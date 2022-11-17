Preventing and Reversing Desertification

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That realization came to him by virtue of his time in the satellite industry, when he routinely observed Earth from space. It inspired Sivertsen to consider how he could make a difference on this planet, which in turn, led him to focus on restoring hope and healing through the mitigation of desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity around the world.