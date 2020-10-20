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Doctors are speaking up for us all about the COVID hoax!
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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59 views • October 20, 2020
World Doctors Alliance - Doctors, scientists and peace activists have come together to act for people's information and freedoms. They are taking a stand against the COVID-19 lies and the suppression of liberties in measures taken by governments all over the world.

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For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and for more content, visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy