TRUTH JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY | 2-3-2026

Show #2592
Show Notes:
Nancy's Stocks: https://newsinsights.org/pelosis-mind-blowing-16930-she-made-how-much/?utm_placement=NINnewsletter
Kitco: https://www.kitco.com/price/precious-metals
Mike Flynn - Truth Justice and the American Way: https://genflynn.substack.com/p/truth-justice-and-the-american-way?r=1poq00
Fall of the Charismatic Movement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U1-rugrYZM&t=4s
'Restitution': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/restitution
JP Morgan Chase pays $920M with schemes to defraud precious metals: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122312399444180346&set=gm.1031762315996531&idorvanity=840886138417484
At Cost Metals: https://atcostmetals.com/?ref=PassTheSalt
Jelly Roll Acceptance speech: https://x.com/BussinWTB/status/2018152458866896938
Nephilim through the ages: https://www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com/p/the-legacy-of-the-nephilim-tracing?publication_id=1035345&post_id=186310615&isFreemail=false&r=3zh3r&triedRedirect=true
John Kennedy is Funny: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1366241795539261
Weather Manipulation Whistleblower: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2312304922617789
JP Sears on America First vs Israel First: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2985208025020132
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
