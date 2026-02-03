BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUTH JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY | 2-3-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 23 hours ago

Show #2592


Show Notes:


Nancy's Stocks: https://newsinsights.org/pelosis-mind-blowing-16930-she-made-how-much/?utm_placement=NINnewsletter

Kitco: https://www.kitco.com/price/precious-metals

Mike Flynn - Truth Justice and the American Way: https://genflynn.substack.com/p/truth-justice-and-the-american-way?r=1poq00

Fall of the Charismatic Movement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U1-rugrYZM&t=4s

'Restitution': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/restitution

JP Morgan Chase pays $920M with schemes to defraud precious metals: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122312399444180346&set=gm.1031762315996531&idorvanity=840886138417484

At Cost Metals: https://atcostmetals.com/?ref=PassTheSalt

Jelly Roll Acceptance speech: https://x.com/BussinWTB/status/2018152458866896938

Nephilim through the ages: https://www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com/p/the-legacy-of-the-nephilim-tracing?publication_id=1035345&post_id=186310615&isFreemail=false&r=3zh3r&triedRedirect=true

John Kennedy is Funny: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1366241795539261

Weather Manipulation Whistleblower: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2312304922617789

JP Sears on America First vs Israel First: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2985208025020132




Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

Belle Carter
George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

Douglas Harrington
Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Laura Harris
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy