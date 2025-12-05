Jewish orthodox boys yell ‘go home’ & spit on visiting Christians

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to DarknessToLight.111



Christian zionists like John Hagee must be baffled by this. But they will still defend Jews no matter what they do to others.