BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sound of Silence-Transhuman Neon God -Nicholson1968
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
815 views • June 26, 2022

Better start to understand the deeper meaning behind music lyrics!Hello darkness, my old friend

I've come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence


In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

'Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence


And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

And no one dared

Disturb the sound of silence


"Fools", said I, "You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you"

But my words, like silent raindrops fell

And echoed

In the wells of silence


And the people bowed and prayed

To the NEON GOD they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, "The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls"

And whispered in the sounds of silence


Support Nicholson1968 at:

https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968

Transhumanism-gHost in sHell:

https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&vide...

My Name is Cain..Tubal Cain:

https://youtu.be/4Qga2eWzsSQ

Lucifer through the Looking Glass:

https://youtu.be/8BXLryBJw24

Illuminati BedTime Stories You Never Heard

https://youtu.be/x4BTu3ey5Q4

Freemasons.Fallen Angels Lies Coming Undone!

https://youtu.be/vvEp8E1MQAQ

Can U Hear Me Now Series:

Part1-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ap0g...

Part2-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z679-...

Satan The Shape I'm In:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssg8x...

Less of Self:Illuminati's Rich Man All Mixed up:

https://youtu.be/ZGOuqPRAnGM

The Age of the Great Work-Secrets of the Georgia GuideStones:

https://youtu.be/Y7pBMCwGbSM

The Elite's Man of the Future telling you about the Past:

https://youtu.be/taUxP5ezyG8

About Nicholson1968: Nicholson1968 Gets Personal:

https://youtu.be/7trTWUJDAsw

The Elite's Know whats in a Number...Do You?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsUY7...


 Music Used and remixed Here:

DoUSeeWhatEyec Singles Available for

Download:

ITunes:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/id1...

Spotify:https://play.spotify.com/artist/091rm...

Amazon:https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=ntt_srch...

Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/music/a...

Full PlayList with extra music used by Nicholson1968 at http://www.nicholson1968.com/music-us...

Music in this video


Song: The Sound of Silence

Artist: Disturbed

Album: The Sound of Silence

Writers: Paul Simon

Licensed to YouTube by

WMG (on behalf of Reprise); SOLAR Music Rights Management, UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., CMRRA, LatinAutorPerf, and 10 Music Rights Societies


Shared from and subscribe to:

Nicholson 1968

https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinetranshumanismdays of noahmaskslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
Trump Proposes Childcare Subsidy for Stay-at-Home Parents

Trump Proposes Childcare Subsidy for Stay-at-Home Parents

Sterling Ashworth
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy