Sound of Silence-Transhuman Neon God -Nicholson1968

Better start to understand the deeper meaning behind music lyrics!Hello darkness, my old friend

I've come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence





In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

'Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence





And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

And no one dared

Disturb the sound of silence





"Fools", said I, "You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you"

But my words, like silent raindrops fell

And echoed

In the wells of silence





And the people bowed and prayed

To the NEON GOD they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, "The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls"

And whispered in the sounds of silence





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Transhumanism-gHost in sHell:

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My Name is Cain..Tubal Cain:

https://youtu.be/4Qga2eWzsSQ

Lucifer through the Looking Glass:

https://youtu.be/8BXLryBJw24

Illuminati BedTime Stories You Never Heard

https://youtu.be/x4BTu3ey5Q4

Freemasons.Fallen Angels Lies Coming Undone!

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Can U Hear Me Now Series:

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Satan The Shape I'm In:

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Less of Self:Illuminati's Rich Man All Mixed up:

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The Age of the Great Work-Secrets of the Georgia GuideStones:

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Music Used and remixed Here:

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Music in this video





Song: The Sound of Silence

Artist: Disturbed

Album: The Sound of Silence

Writers: Paul Simon

Licensed to YouTube by

WMG (on behalf of Reprise); SOLAR Music Rights Management, UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., CMRRA, LatinAutorPerf, and 10 Music Rights Societies





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