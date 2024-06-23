Epic Dad Life: Secrets of Parenting from a Dad with 6 Kids, from College to Diapers w/ Nate Feathers - EP#16 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

The Alpha Dad Show, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.









Learn More: www.alphadadshow.com









** Get a FREE book, go to www.alphadadshow.com **









I’m babysitting my kids,” is likely something a lot of you fathers have used as an excuse or reason not to do something else. I know I certainly have. But we don’t really babysit, do we. Babysitting our children implies they aren’t our inherent responsibility and that, obviously, is not the case. Nate Feathers, makes the case against “babysitting our children,” and, instead, shows fathers a better way to approach the relationship between father and son or daughter.









Nate Feathers

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/dads_dont_babysit









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://alphagold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Dad

► Prepper Beef - Use Promo Code DAD to Save 20% - https://flyovermeat.com









-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡

🟩 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5886168









🔴 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlphaDadShow









--------------





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: feec6119b8492e3f