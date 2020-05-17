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UFO Crash in Brazil!! Thousands Witnessed It!!
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788 views • May 17, 2020
UFO sighting: Thousands witness 'UFO crash' in Brazil amid Google Maps 'cover-up'
MULTIPLE sightings of a UFO in Brazil has sparked a social media frenzy, amid claims that unidentified craft crashed in a nearby forest and was later covered up by Google Maps.
Mysterious lights seen by thousands of people in Brazil and captured in multiple videos has sparked a social media frenzy. Video footage showing an alleged UFO crashing in a nearby forest in Mage, Brazil just north of Rio de Janeiro, even led to Magé to trend on Twitter by Wednesday when several people began sharing videos of the glowing lights in the sky. In the videos, blue, red and yellow orbs can be seen moving around the sky, and one video shows the lights arranged in a triangular formation.
MULTIPLE sightings of a UFO in Brazil has sparked a social media frenzy, amid claims that unidentified craft crashed in a nearby forest and was later covered up by Google Maps.
Mysterious lights seen by thousands of people in Brazil and captured in multiple videos has sparked a social media frenzy. Video footage showing an alleged UFO crashing in a nearby forest in Mage, Brazil just north of Rio de Janeiro, even led to Magé to trend on Twitter by Wednesday when several people began sharing videos of the glowing lights in the sky. In the videos, blue, red and yellow orbs can be seen moving around the sky, and one video shows the lights arranged in a triangular formation.
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