Edward Dowd - Global Economic Collapse, Recession, Food Shortages, Lockdowns, Monkeypox, & Preparing

Maria Zeee.





Former Blackrock Portfolio Manager Edward Dowd joins us today to discuss the incoming global economic collapse, manufactured food shortages, the recession he says we are already in, and preparing for what is coming.





Follow Ed on Gettr:

https://gettr.com/user/edwarddowd





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18ed9z-edward-dowd-global-economic-collapse-recession-food-shortages-lockdowns-mon.html



