Edward Dowd - Global Economic Collapse, Recession, Food Shortages, Lockdowns, Monkeypox, & Preparing

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Maria Zeee.
Former Blackrock Portfolio Manager Edward Dowd joins us today to discuss the incoming global economic collapse, manufactured food shortages, the recession he says we are already in, and preparing for what is coming.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18ed9z-edward-dowd-global-economic-collapse-recession-food-shortages-lockdowns-mon.html