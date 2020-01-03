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THE CASHLESS SOCIETY IS COMING
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35 views • January 03, 2020
"And that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name" (Rev. 13:17). More and more countries reducing large cash payments and the trend goes more and more to cashless transactions. It is just a matter of time until cash will be eliminated and the total control of people is in it's place.
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