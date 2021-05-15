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WARNING! TRUCKERS GETTING ATTACKED - INFLATION IS OUT OF CONTROL - THE WORST IS YET TO COME
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110 views • May 15, 2021
Full Spectrum Survival
Truckers are being warned of attacks as citizens across the country become angry about food and gas shortages. New rising prices are the highest in over 30 years as inflation increases across the nation. Millions will be moved from being well off into the slums of life as they are no longer able to afford the items that they did just a few short months ago.
Truckers are being warned of attacks as citizens across the country become angry about food and gas shortages. New rising prices are the highest in over 30 years as inflation increases across the nation. Millions will be moved from being well off into the slums of life as they are no longer able to afford the items that they did just a few short months ago.
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