Emanuel Pastreich, PhD - US Presidential Candidate - on 9/11 Truth

What is the Fear No Evil campaign of Emanuel Pastreich? Why does he claim

that THIS the TIME to push the ugly truth about 9/11 from the margins into the

mainstream of American politics? Who exactly was behind the 9/11 attacks? How

did they lead independent investigators in the wrong direction? There are

indeed some fearless leaders out there. And this one is running for President

- the only candidate who made 9/11 truth a plank in his platform. He already

has my respect. But wait until you see how the mind of Emanuel Pastreich

works. He is President of the Asia Institute - a think tank with offices in

Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi - and he speaks all those languages!

Hes also a Senior Fellow at the Global Peace Foundation. He has a PhD, from

Harvard University in East Asian Languages and Civilizations and hes been a

university professor for two decades. Pastreich declared his candidacy for

president of the United States as an Independent in February 2020, giving

numerous speeches calling for a transformational approach to security and

economics. Hes the author of I shall fear no evil. Originally a scholar of

Asian studies, Pastreich writes on both East Asian classical literature and

current issues in international relations and technology. He is also a

columnist for The Korea Times and JoongAng Daily - and GlobalResearch.ca where

you can find his articles - such as: 9/11 Truth: The Key to Ending COVID-19 -

Buried in the 9/11 Narrative and the WTC Wreckage Only when we Americans are

ready to go back to the original s

CSID: 393e772ade90601d

...

CSID: 1843437753d88208









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co