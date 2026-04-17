UK Covid inquiry findings. Baroness Heather Hallett informs the nation and the 6 Billion Injected (UK Column 17.04.2026)

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(earlier in 2025) COVID INQUIRY UK ADMITS THEY KNEW 'ADVERSE' EVENTS WOULD OCCUR ? https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/da055834-423e-4695-984d-1c64d4b6098b
Dr Peter McCullough testimony r.e.74% of autopsies reveal vaccination as the cause of death (SGT Report & Kim Bright) https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/dbaa2ba0-0475-425d-8700-56dadf88496d
UK Covid inquiry website https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/
Comments by the BBC https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cgrllgrk2x1t
Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391
Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260
Epstein had access to Buckingham Palace "The Covid inquiry, the Pirbright Institute, Serco & the Corona 'British' Crown biological warfare program" https://odysee.com/the-Covid-inquiry:2