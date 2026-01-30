Trump Betrays His Entire Support Base with Anti-Second Amendment Remarks

Saturday January 24, 2026, ICE agents in Minneapolis shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who was legally carrying a gun before federal law enforcement swarmed him on the street, disarmed him, and then shot him repeatedly.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting

· Department of Homeland Security: posted an image of Pretti’s gun on a car seat, claiming he intended to “massacre law enforcement.”

· White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller: called Pretti a “would-be assassin.”

· FBI Director Kash Patel: said, falsely, on Fox News the following morning, “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don’t have a right to break the law.”

Pretti carrying a gun on the streets of Minneapolis was entirely legal, with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirming he held a valid permit to carry in public.

The Trump administration has been scrambling, largely unsuccessfully, to defend ICE against widespread backlash to the killing, and given the abundance of video appearing to demonstrate an egregious miscarriage of justice, officials grasped at the gun as a way to pin the blame on Pretti.

"You know, you can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns. You just can’t. You can’t. Listen, you can’t walk in with guns. You can’t do that. But it’s just a very unfortunate incident." -President Donald Trump, January 27, 2026, to reporters on the White Houselawn

The president reiterated his opposition to Pretti carrying a gun a few hours later while speaking to reporters in Iowa.

"He certainly shouldn’t have been carrying a gun. We view that as a very unfortunate incident. I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff." -President Donald Trump, January 27, 2026