What we have here…

It might be easier for me to visualize and trek a road to a better life because I don’t owe any money, mortgage payments, or succumbed to dependency habits like cigarettes & drugs (pharmacology included) to another entity; like “The Man” is ON my back! But it took me a lifetime of learning how best to achieve this. However, even as a teenager I was aware, probably due to my parents, that we each stand a better chance in life if we take on self-responsibilities & self-dependency.

Which leads me to that big all compassing topic: ‘self-governing.’



Present “government,” their communist schools, and “news media” propagandize us all to depend on them or The Professionals with licenses issued soullessly by The MAN!

It takes determination to break these chains. But there are individual men & women doing this and you should be looking to them as leaders, not “Representative” government and the other two: schools & mainline media.



You have signed-over your Power-of-Attorney [your God-given & Constitutional Bill of Rights] to them via their torrid of solicitation application forms for Incorporational [communist] ‘Service providing’ (includes being hooked/commercially-contracted onto ‘The Grid’---owned by The City of London, Inc./an Elite Global Cabal).

Corruption, greed, theft, & fraud has thus become paramount due to your debts-owed/“THE MAN is on my back.”

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Your [displayed] flag gives NOTICE to all who you are affiliated with (incorporate-contracted as a part of). The auto license plate is your Chief flag.

Pirate ships of Ol’ were the ones who didn’t have a license---‘Letter of Marque’---from the Admiralty to rob under ‘[Maritime Uniform] Commercial Code’ (UCC). Thus, their flag was the Skull & Bones upon the black background.