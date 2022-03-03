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THE AGENDA OF THE WORLD GOVERNMENT
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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134 views • March 03, 2022

As events spin out of control in the world with unrest in Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and huge protest demonstrations in London, it is obvious that something must give one way or another.

Our entire civilization is built upon oil and the unrest has the potential to disrupt every nation in the world and send the world economy into a tailspin. Gasoline is already $4 a gallon in the U.S. and it is going to take a huge bite out of the money supply and slow down the recovery from the current recession. Is it possible that someone have been planning all the conflict we are seeing in the world today?

If so, who are these people? Former White House Chief of Staff and current mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel said that “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean with that is that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” It is noteworthy that Emanuel is a dual citizen of the United States and Israel.

A group of men met to form an organization in 1897 that became a de facto world government. These delegates were actually part of a movement that dated back more than 3,000 years and they knew that when they designed their political platform that would not come into existence during their lifetime but would come to fruition over time with deception and clever planning.

These documents were not intended for the public but someone in the group leaked them and a copy was placed in the British Museum in 1905. The people in charge of this 1897 congress immediately started damage control and went so far as to have the documents declared false in several court cases in Europe.

When I initially became aware of this document, I asked a good friend in Holland to travel to London to visit the British Museum and personally verify that the document existed and a copy was on display. My friend saw it and obtained a written statement from the museum where they stated when the documents had been placed there. It is clear that someone has been following this political platform section by section and 106 years later we are now down to the final time when the documents call for a world dictatorship.

Here is a portion of it so that you can judge for yourself if this fits with the current situation of the world today:

Read the Rest:

https://www.eaec.org/desk/03-27-2011.htm


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politicscontrolgovernmentrulers
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