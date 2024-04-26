👍 Blessings Request

We would like to complete the story of Daisymae, the hula hooper who Cathy and I were blessed to meet and give a Bible to yesterday.
A new hula hoop set and maybe even a little cash is being requested for her.
She is dedicated, as you can clearly see in the videos. 😮
If you can bless her, please put "HulaHoop" in the notes when you contribute:
We are also in need of fuel so please assist and add "Fuel" to the notes if you are able to.
#MoreToCome
