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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1607 - Mrs Haddix - Report on the crime
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20 views • June 27, 2021
The pair had just broken into the Haddix home, when Mrs. Haddix appeared with a gun and shot at them, striking Gathwright, who died at the scene.
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