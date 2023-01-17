These vaccines damage the immune system, increase cancer, increase infections, Chris Shoemaker, MD

Chris Shoemaker, MD speaking at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada on Oct 22, 2022. He notes that the COVID-19 vaccines damage the immune system. He notes that this will increase the risk of cancer and increase the risk of other infections.

The full 13-minute video is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1pcp22-real-world-facts-about-covid-19-therapies-dr-chris-shoemaker-nathan-phillip.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News



