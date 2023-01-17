These vaccines damage the immune system, increase cancer, increase infections, Chris Shoemaker, MD

Chris Shoemaker, MD speaking at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada on Oct 22, 2022. He notes that the COVID-19 vaccines damage the immune system. He notes that this will increase the risk of cancer and increase the risk of other infections.
The full 13-minute video is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1pcp22-real-world-facts-about-covid-19-therapies-dr-chris-shoemaker-nathan-phillip.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.