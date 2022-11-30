Create New Account
BAD SCIENCE SETS ALZHEIMER'S RESEARCH BACK GENERATIONS
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


November 28, 2022


A new investigation has revealed apparent image tampering in research shaping drug development and a potential cause of Alzheimer's disease. In the wake of this shocking discovery, the public and scientific community may now be open to environmental causes as the world goes back to the drawing board to find a cure.


#Alzheimers #CassavaSciences #DataManipulation #EndAlz


POSTED: November 28, 2022


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xpgnm-bad-science-sets-alzheimers-research-back-generations.html


