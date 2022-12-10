People's Rally Melbourne 10 December 2022

This freedom rally seemed to go on a 'wing and a prayer'. We were only about 120 souls. The Christmas shoppers outnumbered us and in some places on the march we did not make much of a visual impact. At least we had flags and the megaphones. The Police were small in number and a few of them rode on push bikes keeping ahead of us. The video edits are all sequential, starting at Parliament House, going down Bourke Street, Elizabeth Street, and around to William Street to make our presence felt at the office of the Greens Party, then over the river to Southbank where we might have lost our way. But we found ourselves again with the help of our drummers and crossed Princes Bridge and tarried at Flinders Street Station before returning to Parliament House via Swanston and Bourke Streets. With our numbers being so small we would be wise to consider whether there is a better way to reach out to those who are asleep, to at least keep them a little less asleep.