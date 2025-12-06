❗️⚠️Warning, try not to laugh:

🇦🇺🇷🇺Channel 9 News runs this outrageous report on how Australian intelligence found 5 vodka drinking drunk Russian hackers responsible for so-called "Z servers" in Siberia.

🤦‍♂The channel 9 Reporter points to Saudi Arabia on the map and says: "You can see here where Barnaul in Siberia is."

😂Hilarious!

More from AC:

❗️As predicted here on the Aussie Cossack channel the USA will leave NATO, move away from Europe and closer to Russia.

Sending NATO'S weakness Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania could annex Western Ukrainian historical territories. Finland will revert back to neutrality. The Baltic states will capitulate.

Today Elon Musk declared: "The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual nations!"

Our colleague @angelicakaretkina does not agree with Aussie Cossack that this scenario is probable or even possible.

Dear Angelica, we need to actively work towards this scenario using all methods available to us. Of course these things will not happen by themselves. The information war is real and we are it's participants. Time will tell.

