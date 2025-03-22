Masked Man Cuts Off Woman, then Attacks Her for "Nazi Car"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A woman in Lynnwood, Washington was accosted, by a masked man who cut her off, while she was driving her Tesla, who gotten her face, and demanded that she immediately sell her "Nazi" car. It's getting to be far far far too much, and it's time for the protective no nonsense. male archetype to stand up against these demons.