Ukraine Gets F-16s - Who Will Rule the Ukrainian Skies?
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
US Military News


Feb 13, 2023


The arrival of the fighter aircraft, a key symbol of America’s foreign and defense policy, has heightened concerns in Moscow about the direction of Ukrainian politics and military adventurism.


For Ukraine, the F-16s are a prize that has been eagerly sought after for years. Kiev sees the planes as a vital tool in its fight against Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.


While the aircraft is likely to have little impact on the ground war in Ukraine, the arrival of the F-16s highlights Kyiv.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYwVFsCGYwQ


