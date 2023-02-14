Ukraine Gets F-16s - Who Will Rule the Ukrainian Skies?

US Military News
Feb 13, 2023
The arrival of the fighter aircraft, a key symbol of America’s foreign and defense policy, has heightened concerns in Moscow about the direction of Ukrainian politics and military adventurism.
For Ukraine, the F-16s are a prize that has been eagerly sought after for years. Kiev sees the planes as a vital tool in its fight against Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.
While the aircraft is likely to have little impact on the ground war in Ukraine, the arrival of the F-16s highlights Kyiv.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYwVFsCGYwQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.