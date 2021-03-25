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Jesus Would Have Taken The Covaids Jab, White Supremacist Shootings... And Other Fact-Checking
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44 views • March 25, 2021
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INTRO VID: No Politician Will Disagree with a Chief Medical Officer: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1373622740327014401
Mexico Installs Stairs To Keep Biden Out - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/mexico-installs-stairs-to-keep-biden-out
Biden: 'I'll Develop Some Disease And Say I Have To Resign': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ-ln2hzc1g
TDV Deleted off Linked In Despite Not Having One Post: https://www.linkedin.com/company/64621955/admin/
Franklin Graham Says Jesus Would Have Taken the COVID Vaccine: https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/03/18/franklin-graham-says-jesus-would-have-taken-the-covid-vaccine
White Man Bad - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/YJsNUn0ps3I
Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa: https://www.arabnews.com/node/1830631/world
“Hi Dr. Fraudci!” - HighImpactFlix: https://youtu.be/1H9YuzkJU0Y?t=295
BC FATHER ARRESTED, JAILED & POTENTIALLY FACING 5 YEARS FOR SPEAKING ABOUT TRANSITIONING DAUGHTER: https://youtu.be/ZUCZZh7Cw4Q
Elon Musk’s New Synthesis Education Model: https://www.synthesis.is/
Tom Woods Liberty Homeschooling: https://tomwoodshomeschool.com/
Ron Paul’s Schooling: https://www.ronpaulcurriculum.com/public/3346.cfm?affID=IchthusRPC
“Does anybody in this room know how to twerk,” the drag queen asks the five year olds. “I’ll just give you a quick demonstration...”: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1372916948003082245
“Hundreds of people” reported by Skynews and BBC in London: https://twitter.com/SeanCollins66/status/1373287467487477763
Legendary #Monero flag guy spotted once again today during the protests in London: https://twitter.com/DontTraceMeBruh/status/1373301717752815617
Londoners Corral Pigs: https://twitter.com/HumanUnchained/status/1373330875623047168
Fake News Bastards: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1373332520293388288
Wild night in Miami Beach: Women twerk on police car, 2 officers injured: https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/03/13/miami-beach-mayor-on-law-enforcement-we-cant-let-our-guard-down
Meanwhile in the Netherlands - Police Dog Attacks Cop: Slow Mo: https://twitter.com/PeterHebly/status/1373343999675789318
Full vid: https://www.dumpert.nl/item/8091603_dbff9430
Jews in Toronto Cheering On Right Wing White Supremacists: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1373357285980971008
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: No Politician Will Disagree with a Chief Medical Officer: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1373622740327014401
Mexico Installs Stairs To Keep Biden Out - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/mexico-installs-stairs-to-keep-biden-out
Biden: 'I'll Develop Some Disease And Say I Have To Resign': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ-ln2hzc1g
TDV Deleted off Linked In Despite Not Having One Post: https://www.linkedin.com/company/64621955/admin/
Franklin Graham Says Jesus Would Have Taken the COVID Vaccine: https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/03/18/franklin-graham-says-jesus-would-have-taken-the-covid-vaccine
White Man Bad - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/YJsNUn0ps3I
Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa: https://www.arabnews.com/node/1830631/world
“Hi Dr. Fraudci!” - HighImpactFlix: https://youtu.be/1H9YuzkJU0Y?t=295
BC FATHER ARRESTED, JAILED & POTENTIALLY FACING 5 YEARS FOR SPEAKING ABOUT TRANSITIONING DAUGHTER: https://youtu.be/ZUCZZh7Cw4Q
Elon Musk’s New Synthesis Education Model: https://www.synthesis.is/
Tom Woods Liberty Homeschooling: https://tomwoodshomeschool.com/
Ron Paul’s Schooling: https://www.ronpaulcurriculum.com/public/3346.cfm?affID=IchthusRPC
“Does anybody in this room know how to twerk,” the drag queen asks the five year olds. “I’ll just give you a quick demonstration...”: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1372916948003082245
“Hundreds of people” reported by Skynews and BBC in London: https://twitter.com/SeanCollins66/status/1373287467487477763
Legendary #Monero flag guy spotted once again today during the protests in London: https://twitter.com/DontTraceMeBruh/status/1373301717752815617
Londoners Corral Pigs: https://twitter.com/HumanUnchained/status/1373330875623047168
Fake News Bastards: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1373332520293388288
Wild night in Miami Beach: Women twerk on police car, 2 officers injured: https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/03/13/miami-beach-mayor-on-law-enforcement-we-cant-let-our-guard-down
Meanwhile in the Netherlands - Police Dog Attacks Cop: Slow Mo: https://twitter.com/PeterHebly/status/1373343999675789318
Full vid: https://www.dumpert.nl/item/8091603_dbff9430
Jews in Toronto Cheering On Right Wing White Supremacists: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1373357285980971008
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