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Jesus Would Have Taken The Covaids Jab, White Supremacist Shootings... And Other Fact-Checking
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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44 views • March 25, 2021
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INTRO VID: No Politician Will Disagree with a Chief Medical Officer: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1373622740327014401

Mexico Installs Stairs To Keep Biden Out - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/mexico-installs-stairs-to-keep-biden-out

Biden: 'I'll Develop Some Disease And Say I Have To Resign': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ-ln2hzc1g

TDV Deleted off Linked In Despite Not Having One Post: https://www.linkedin.com/company/64621955/admin/

Franklin Graham Says Jesus Would Have Taken the COVID Vaccine: https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/03/18/franklin-graham-says-jesus-would-have-taken-the-covid-vaccine

White Man Bad - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/YJsNUn0ps3I

Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa: https://www.arabnews.com/node/1830631/world

“Hi Dr. Fraudci!” - HighImpactFlix: https://youtu.be/1H9YuzkJU0Y?t=295

BC FATHER ARRESTED, JAILED & POTENTIALLY FACING 5 YEARS FOR SPEAKING ABOUT TRANSITIONING DAUGHTER: https://youtu.be/ZUCZZh7Cw4Q

Elon Musk’s New Synthesis Education Model: https://www.synthesis.is/

Tom Woods Liberty Homeschooling: https://tomwoodshomeschool.com/

Ron Paul’s Schooling: https://www.ronpaulcurriculum.com/public/3346.cfm?affID=IchthusRPC

“Does anybody in this room know how to twerk,” the drag queen asks the five year olds. “I’ll just give you a quick demonstration...”: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1372916948003082245

“Hundreds of people” reported by Skynews and BBC in London: https://twitter.com/SeanCollins66/status/1373287467487477763

Legendary #Monero flag guy spotted once again today during the protests in London: https://twitter.com/DontTraceMeBruh/status/1373301717752815617

Londoners Corral Pigs: https://twitter.com/HumanUnchained/status/1373330875623047168

Fake News Bastards: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1373332520293388288

Wild night in Miami Beach: Women twerk on police car, 2 officers injured: https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/03/13/miami-beach-mayor-on-law-enforcement-we-cant-let-our-guard-down

Meanwhile in the Netherlands - Police Dog Attacks Cop: Slow Mo: https://twitter.com/PeterHebly/status/1373343999675789318

Full vid: https://www.dumpert.nl/item/8091603_dbff9430

Jews in Toronto Cheering On Right Wing White Supremacists: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1373357285980971008
Keywords
gunsjesuscovid19
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