Hello - I'm a Military Correspondent - Today is a Beautiful Day - Russian Rockets Finally Massively Struck a Large Number of Military Centers & Infrastructure Objects. - DONBASS!!! - 101022

Another Russian war correspondent started making content in English! Yay, we need more! FULL TEXT BELOW. This correspondent is at, https://t.me/gleberve/1321

"Hello, my name is Gleb Ervier - I am a military correspondent. I have been in the conflict zone in Ukraine since February and I am currently here. What I want to say is that today is a good day. More precisely - today is a beautiful day, because our Russian rockets finally massively struck a large number of military centers and infrastructure objects.

Maybe you thought now that I am talking terrible things. You might not understand why am I happy with this events. Perhaps you believe European or American information agencies, which cry that Russia is a terrorist country. And if it is so, then I Can not blame you as truth is hidden from you.

I blame those people who are managing media in the West.

What I can tell these media owners: “You are hypocrites! Pliziy hypocrisers. You are happy with the random civil victims who were suffered near the military objects of Ukraine, because you have a reason to accuse Russia”

If you apply equal treatment approach the question yourself why West media

do not blame Ukraine when every day their artillery kills the peaceful citizens of Donbass?

Western media pretends as if it doesn’t happen, or even have arrogance to declare that Russia has occupied Donetsk and our troops shell themselves and kill civilians. Western media does not inform audience that the inhabitants of these regions have formed a militia of tens of thousands of armed men who voluntarily fight against Ukraine army. Media is not providing independent overview explaining why it happened. Just say that Russians are blame for everything.

Macron recently stated that he was ready to transfer to Ukraine more artillery systems Caesar, but no one shows the consequences of the fall of these shells into peaceful houses. Only part of the picture that Russians are fired is shown.

You know, we don’t hate for ordinary Ukrainians, we want to live together and in peace. But we hate the diverse and hypocritical politicians of USA and Europe, for all their lies and help to Ukrainian nationalists and we blame them for blood we see every day because of their efforts.

Therefore, today our rockets struck enterprises on which the Western sponsors of this war have earned money, her culprits and beneficiaries. Do not play with our sense of justice. Russians are ready to go far and beyond for their defense.

I tell you this, as a person from the French family that has been living in Russia for a long time. Today I feel very sorry for those peaceful citizens who suddenly became victims of blows on military objects and infrastructure objects in Ukraine.

But we understand that the more we inflict them, the faster this conflict will end and the fewer people will suffer.

If you think that I should continue to make a video in English and French, then make a repost, leave comments, subscribe to the channel. Welcome to Open Russian Cosmos. It will be interesting."