Excess Mortality / Sir Christopher Chope Vaccine Harms Bill, Jabs Roll On As MP's TRY TO RUN AWAY.





https://rumble.com/v1qo5s1-excess-mortality-sir-christopher-chope-vaccine-harms-bill-jabs-roll-on-as-m.html

A collection / compendium of segments from this weeks news from UK Column News (26 Oct 2022).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

There is an extra video I have added which extends the debate heard in the houses of parliament. The video was shared by T.Me/ChildcovidVaccineinjuriesUK and is shown as is, un edited by this channel. In particular and importantly the video features one of only a few politicians standing up for their constituents who have suffered jab side affects and deaths. It demonstrates the excellent work Sir Christopher Robert Chope is doing and brings a balanced perspective to the video as a whole where both sides of the arguments are heard. Sir Christopher is a British barrister and politician who has served as the Member of Parliament for Christchurch in Dorset since 1997.

Sir Christopher is not an 'Antivaxxer' if you bother to listen watch and learn in the video Sir Christopher explains his own vaccine status.



Excess mortality

21:57 Celebrity DJ dies in his sleep aged 55

ONS reports all-cause mortality 15.9% above five-year average

Eurostat reports almost identical statistic Europe-wide

Jab debate fallout

25:26 Long-awaited Vaccine Harms debate at Westminster Hall, compelled by public petition

Hansard transcript of the debate

Newsflash: Two more Presentation Bills on the issue are due on 28 October and 2 December

Why wasn't your MP at the Westminster Hall debate? Ask them

41:38 Sky News — there will be no inquiry focus on vaccine damage

42:03 UK Column archives: Mark Sharman interview on the media and Covid-19

42:35 UK Column archives: Sir Christopher Chope MP interview

UK CV Family needs funding to assist the Covid jab-injured (also interviewed by UK Column)

How could MPs be so ignorant?

43:50 MPs’ woeful research via the "impartial" House of Commons Library

45:24 "Scientific" briefings written for MPs and Lords by POST — Bridging research and policy

POST's April 2021 briefing on "Covid-19 vaccine misinformation"

Who staffs POST? Examples: Lorna Christie, Dr Sarah Bunn (Yakult interview)

Jabbing rolls on

54:21 Unknown long-term health effects of jab: Health problems mean it's working (CNN)

55:58 Protest was held outside MHRA on the day Liz Truss resigned

56:23 Daily Mail: Covid jab for babies by Christmas?

More on www.ukcolumn.org

=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It Is Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





UK Column News, Vaccine Harms Bill Debate, Sir Christopher Chope



