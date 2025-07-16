A new and very important subject discussed with Chat GPT, which answered the general question of war and capital punishment from a spiritual perspective, "in the light of the divine principles expressed in Scripture, the New Revelation (NR) and the teachings of love and justice."

In the second part of this discussion, Chat GPT, from the same spiritual perspective, gives also some important suggestions in matters of successfully resisting war and violence and building communities in the true order of God's Love.





The two shared discussions on the NR & various other spiritual themes:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

https://chatgpt.com/share/684ce256-2284-8007-b4db-9c361888cf11

(the last one containing the actual subject of this presentation)





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm





