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Haftung und Lösung
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11 views • March 04, 2022
Ausschnitte aus einem Film mit Heiz Rühmann, der zeigt was der Unterschied zwischen einem Menschen und einer Person ist. Mit Untertiteln, die die Bedeutungen klar machen, was die Absichten eines Staates gegenüber einem Menschen sind. Welche Rolle spielt der Personalausweis. Der Mensch ist dem Staat übergeordnet.
Mensch versus Person - Personalausweis - keine Papiere - Staatenlos
Mensch versus Person - Personalausweis - keine Papiere - Staatenlos
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