Earth is a Loosh-Machine Run by the Demiurge: Do you Perceive the Beautiful Lie or the Ugly Truth

Source: Lalita Karoli "A Beautiful Lie or The Ugly Truth"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHj-6kcV6ZU

lalitakaroli @ yahoo.com Videos mentiontioned: Saturnarium "Ayahuasca Nightmare: Machine Elves and Bad Trip (Again!)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlwB9DWFrIc Afterlife Arena: The Cheering Crowd of Angels and Relatives was all Fake and Created by AI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTJgZRUIKqc



FURTHER INFORMATION:



"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9



!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM



Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/



"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. ..."

