⚡️Russian delegation head confirms negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - Massive prisoner swap announced between Russia & Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
59 views • 1 day ago

⚡️Massive prisoner swap announced between Russia and Ukraine

Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky announced that Moscow and Kiev have agreed on major prisoner exchanges during the talks in Istanbul:

•  Russia and Ukraine agreed on the LARGEST prisoner swap yet

•  Russia to unilaterally return 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers next week

•  Seriously ill and injured prisoners will be exchanged “all for all”

•  A special commission will handle exchanges of severely wounded soldiers without political delays

•  Soldiers under 25 will also be swapped

Also:  ⚡️Russia offers Ukraine a brief ceasefire

Russia has proposed a CONCRETE CEASEFIRE for two to three days in select frontline areas, says Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky.

Ukraine’s military promises to work out the details soon.

The pause will let commanders recover their fallen soldiers’ bodies.

And:  Russia does not kidnap kids, it only rescues them

Russian delegation head blasts Kiev for turning child "abduction" into a "show for heartfelt Europeans."

Vladimir Medinsky confirms Russia returns children to Ukraine — but only if parents or legal reps are present.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
