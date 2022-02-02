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Earth Abortion: Geoengineering Poisoning the Earth, Vaccines Poisoning the Population
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183 views • February 02, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist attack on the Earth as geoengineering poisons the planet and vaccines poison the population.
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