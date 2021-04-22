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Ep 64: Breaking the Cycle of Fear ft. Clay Clark
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1172 views • April 22, 2021
Trust is defined as the “firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.” Be careful who or what you put your trust in.
We put our trust in basic things of everyday life: our car to get us to work, our friends to shoot straight with us, and our family to love us. It’s time-consuming to check every source, and besides that, it can turn us bitter and cynical.
Better to be positive-minded and trusting, right? Well, mostly right.
The truth is that we forget that other people and organizations might have their own agenda, and we can be filled with misinformation and not even know it. After all, there are only so many hours in the day, and we can’t investigate everything we hear.
That's why Clay Clark joins us in this episode, to arm you with the resources you need to fight against misinformation.
---In this episode you will discover:---
✅ The six organizations that control mainstream media
✅ Emotional momentum
✅ Why there’s no more room in the middle
✅ Cryptocurrency
✅ Why so many pharmaceutical commercials?
---Meet Clay Clark---
Clay Clark has been an entrepreneur since the age of 18. He is the founder of https://Thrive15.com, a company offering online education for entrepreneurs in 15-minute videos taught by world-class mentors. Clay Clark’s life, thus far, has been nothing short of Epic. He started his first business out of his Oral Roberts University dorm room at the age of 18. He was named the Tulsa Metro Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year at the age of 20. At age 27, he was named by the Small Business Administration as “Oklahoma’s Entrepreneur of the Year”.
He has started numerous successful businesses, written 3 books, consulted with companies in nearly every industry under the sun and has committed to the “family time” necessary to create 5 beautiful children with his wonderful wife, Vanessa. He educates, inspires and coaches teams and businesses on the specific action steps that are required to grow.
His book, Fear Unmasked, was banned on Amazon, but is available free of charge on his website: https://timetofreeamerica.com (Time to free America.) You can go to that same website and learn about everything from Covid-19 case inflation to media censorship and MUCH more. Also, check out the Thrive Time Show at https://thrivetimeshow.com
“Truth is always delivered at a price.”
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
We put our trust in basic things of everyday life: our car to get us to work, our friends to shoot straight with us, and our family to love us. It’s time-consuming to check every source, and besides that, it can turn us bitter and cynical.
Better to be positive-minded and trusting, right? Well, mostly right.
The truth is that we forget that other people and organizations might have their own agenda, and we can be filled with misinformation and not even know it. After all, there are only so many hours in the day, and we can’t investigate everything we hear.
That's why Clay Clark joins us in this episode, to arm you with the resources you need to fight against misinformation.
---In this episode you will discover:---
✅ The six organizations that control mainstream media
✅ Emotional momentum
✅ Why there’s no more room in the middle
✅ Cryptocurrency
✅ Why so many pharmaceutical commercials?
---Meet Clay Clark---
Clay Clark has been an entrepreneur since the age of 18. He is the founder of https://Thrive15.com, a company offering online education for entrepreneurs in 15-minute videos taught by world-class mentors. Clay Clark’s life, thus far, has been nothing short of Epic. He started his first business out of his Oral Roberts University dorm room at the age of 18. He was named the Tulsa Metro Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year at the age of 20. At age 27, he was named by the Small Business Administration as “Oklahoma’s Entrepreneur of the Year”.
He has started numerous successful businesses, written 3 books, consulted with companies in nearly every industry under the sun and has committed to the “family time” necessary to create 5 beautiful children with his wonderful wife, Vanessa. He educates, inspires and coaches teams and businesses on the specific action steps that are required to grow.
His book, Fear Unmasked, was banned on Amazon, but is available free of charge on his website: https://timetofreeamerica.com (Time to free America.) You can go to that same website and learn about everything from Covid-19 case inflation to media censorship and MUCH more. Also, check out the Thrive Time Show at https://thrivetimeshow.com
“Truth is always delivered at a price.”
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
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