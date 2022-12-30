CCP Trespasses Taiwan Border With Record-Setting Number of Aircrafts

https://gnews.org/articles/635331
Summary：12/28/2022 December 26, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense denounced the presence of 71 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of the island in an unprecedented aerial deployment around Taiwan. This is Beijing’s response to America’s National Defense Authorization Act passed earlier. President Tsai states she will continue to work to defend democracy, freedom, and security on the island.
