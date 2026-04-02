HOLY WEEK ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-APRIL 2 2026

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In the Brief Span of Time Between Jesus' Regal Entry into Jerusalem on the Colt of an Ass and His Laying Down His Life for All of Our Sins, Jesus Fulfilled Every Jot and Tittle of Prophecy; and When He Comes Again as He's Promised to Do, We'll Learn of and Be Able to Appreciate All That He Has Done and Purposed for Us