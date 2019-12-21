BREAKING! Sham Impeachment COLLAPSES! Martha Boneta, Trump 2020 Adviser DECONSTRUCTS The Day After

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The political witch hunt moves forward in Washington DC the day after the impeachment vote. History is being made at breakneck speed. The Democrats are pushing narratives with the help of their allies in the media as the Deep State Coup is on a collision course with the Barr Durham investigation. Martha Boneta, Trump 2020 Policy Adviser, joins Gary Franchi, on the Next News Network, to deconstruct the fallout moving into the 2020 election.