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GOD'S CREATION vs. SCIENCE LIES - Celebrate Truth Radio Show Episode 2
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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20 views • May 12, 2021
Originally Premiered Jan 16, 2019 on YouTube with 5K views.
Celebrate Truth Radio Episode 2 with Robbie Davidson & Pastor Nate Wolfe. We discuss what the Bible has to say about creation and why it's under attack from Scientism. Why would you have been lied to about your reality and how can we trust the Bible and take God at His Word.

Catch the show LIVE on Revolution Radio
http://freedomslips.com

Catch previous shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv

Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth

Pastor Nate Wolfe - FiredforTruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gZqZKrlKvUfLL9Am2lukg

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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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