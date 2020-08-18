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'The Man Who Knew Communism Best' old talk from a TV show by Bishop Fulton J.Sheen
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40 views • August 18, 2020
This presentation delves into the depths of Dostoivesky's writings, writings that are most vital for us to study as well, as we too now face the evil of emerging Communistic ideology. It was a forewarning in the 60s and 70s, but now they've had a whole generation to train in their lies.
Very insightful sermon, if you will, this:
Very insightful sermon, if you will, this:
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