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Ariz. Sen. McSally goes head-to-head with Democrat challenger Mark Kelly
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12 views • October 08, 2020
Sparks flew during Arizona’s senatorial debate between Republican incumbent Martha McSally and Democrat challenger Mark Kelly. One America’s Chloe Hauxwell has some of Tuesdays highlights.
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