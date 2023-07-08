What Are They Doing to the Sky? Strange Patterns Appearing Above Us!

- What are they doing to the Sky? It seems there have been ongoing operations launched for years. But now, the government and Bill Gates are going mainstream with their Agenda to block out the sun! It seems many of these operations run hand in hand and are spread globally.





Are you seeing things like this in your area? Let me know in the comments!

If you have any info connected to events like this, email me at [email protected]





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos