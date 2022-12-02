Create New Account
Fake news media wasted no time to respond to REAL threat from Twitter exposing THEIR "COVID Misinformation Policy"
The Willow
Published 19 hours ago

This video clearly shows "Operation Mockingbird" is alive and active in pushing their propaganda to gaslight the public. They know they now have one less giant blowhorn (Twitter) to enforce their fake narratives. We are watching the exchange of fierce gun fire at the frontline of information war and it's far from over.

