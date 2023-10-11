Video from a Phone of one of the Participants of the "Rave Party" that was supposedly Attacked by Hamas on Saturday

Video from a phone of one of the participants of the "Rave Party" that was attacked by Hamas on Saturday.
Hamas are reported to have killed over 200 participants of the party.
Security guards can be seen in the video and also... checks notes... an Israeli tank [02:10]
You be the judge.
