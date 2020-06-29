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I Don' t Have To Do Nothing But Stay Black And Die.
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42 views • June 29, 2020
This is the move clip scene the principal Joe Clark (Morgan Freeman) just got arrested and kept in a jail cell. He told the mayor that he is not going to help playing political pawn games.
Lean on Me (1989)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097722/
Lean on Me (1989)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097722/
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