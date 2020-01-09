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Iran refuses to hand over black box from fatal Boeing crash
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3 views • January 09, 2020
Before the Boeing 737 plane crashed, Iranian forces launched two waves of ballistic missiles into an Iraqi airbase housing U.S. troops.
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