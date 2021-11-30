Vaccine and Virus Lies and Truths exposed!

Professor and Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi refers to new studies published by The Lancet which show that this is not such an unusual virus that the body does not recognize. It responds to the virus quickly showing vaccination is not necessary. Corona Viruses are different from Influenza and Bacteria or a Fungus. While I believe this virus was created in a lab, it is still a Coronavirus and it is not that dangerous to the majority of the population – the elderly yes, because their immune systems are starting to fail which eventually allows us to pass on to another dimension.

Meanwhile, a serious number of doctors and lawyers are filing lawsuits for violating the Nuremberg Codes and conducting experimental vaccines on humans. Resistance is not futile, but our problem is the extent of the corruption which has consumed politicians worldwide.

I cannot stress enough that this virus has been deliberately called a pandemic for political and economic reasons – not health. The lockdowns are absurd and the destruction to the world economy is intended to set the stage for Schwab’s Great Reset and Build Back Better which is the slogan created by the World Economic Forum and adopted by world leaders.