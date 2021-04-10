dr Meno Copyrights the FART. You Must Acknowledge Third Party Content. Public Notice.

originally posted,, Mar 28, 2014



Tell me does the doorbell or car horn of Bill Gates have the Windows chime?



ANYWAY, this is my protest to SOPA and copyrighted material.



I am copyrighting and patenting the FART. This is just like mailing your manuscript to yourself in a seal envelope. Like putting this in the PUBLIC NOTICES in a obscure publication. Registering in the National Register's office. This carries the same weight and legal ramifications.



I will demand that uTube will ding anyone who farts on a video, to acknowledge the copy write material. It needs to be register on shazam, the monitoring program with music. And All royalties paid in advance.



Since this is a copyright issue and protection.

It includes : Musical farts, such as classical farts, R & R, R & B farts, , C & W farts, Reggae farts. Y de todo pedos del Latinos.

Also included but not limited too: dry farts, wet farts, skid marts farts, bus farts, (which my kids always try to blame on me.) Bubbly underwater farts, inc. jacuzzis. Bathroom farts, showers farts and under the sheets farts. Inc. any farts blamed on your dog too.

Arm Farts are not included.



Farting in Public. 25 cents per fart in public. Install meters like parking meters and you have to deposit your 25 cents is a Farting meter. You're volunteering your 25 cents. If not, the traffic violation camera with audio will fine you a whole dollar. You'll get a summons to appear in court. Like any traffic violation or infraction. Like a hit and run.