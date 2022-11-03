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【Ukraine Rescue】03/11/22 Fellow fighter Nicole interview two journalists from Poland who volunteered to make a documentary on the rescue volunteers at the Ukraine-Poland border. They realized the difference between the citizens of the NFSC and the CCP and expressed their gratitude to the volunteers of the NFSC and the donors of the ROLF.