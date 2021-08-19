Cannabis Jimmy's personalized cannabis video tour of the Mendocino Cannabis Gardens and the Humboldt growing gardens in Colombia : Cloning operations under way

As many of you know, my son and I are from Newport Beach, California. We moved here almost 5 years ago to open a bed and breakfast in town. I have a 40 yr successful career in commercial real estate brokerage in Southern California having worked for all the top firms. I just renewed my California real estate broker's license for another 4 years. I also graduated from UCLA and then USC with an MBA before entering commercial real estate. Our bed and breakfast is called the Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens. You can find us on Air B n B and on our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Anyway, The cannabis plants are doing really well. Growing like crazy.. Colombia has some of the best growing conditions in the world, and we use seeds from the Green House Seed Company in Amsterdam. So we get world class strains ( Jack Herrer, White Rhino, Hawaiian Snow, etc ) and as such, we obtain spectacular results in quality and production.