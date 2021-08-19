© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Jimmy's personalized cannabis video tour of the Mendocino Cannabis Gardens and the Humboldt growing gardens in Colombia : Cloning operations under way
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • August 19, 2021
As many of you know, my son and I are from Newport Beach, California. We moved here almost 5 years ago to open a bed and breakfast in town. I have a 40 yr successful career in commercial real estate brokerage in Southern California having worked for all the top firms. I just renewed my California real estate broker's license for another 4 years. I also graduated from UCLA and then USC with an MBA before entering commercial real estate. Our bed and breakfast is called the Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens. You can find us on Air B n B and on our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Anyway, The cannabis plants are doing really well. Growing like crazy.. Colombia has some of the best growing conditions in the world, and we use seeds from the Green House Seed Company in Amsterdam. So we get world class strains ( Jack Herrer, White Rhino, Hawaiian Snow, etc ) and as such, we obtain spectacular results in quality and production.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.