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Mix And Match Jabs
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20 views • February 05, 2021
Last week the mirror reported this guy with the headline (no apologies for the spelling)
"Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), today said teachers could be prioritised if jabs are found to prevent Covid transmission"
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/covid-vaccine-boss-confirms-jab-23375531
YES your right, it, seems the mirror cares as much about their spelling as the so called professors of the big pharma's cares about your health. He seems very comfortable making these recommendations about your health when he does not know anything about the short, medium or long term effects of these cobbled together mixed up jabs. He is quite happy to say what he has knowing full well that they have bypassed animal trials and brought in the human testing pigs.
Mix And Match Jabs / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8 NEW Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1 MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
"Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), today said teachers could be prioritised if jabs are found to prevent Covid transmission"
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/covid-vaccine-boss-confirms-jab-23375531
YES your right, it, seems the mirror cares as much about their spelling as the so called professors of the big pharma's cares about your health. He seems very comfortable making these recommendations about your health when he does not know anything about the short, medium or long term effects of these cobbled together mixed up jabs. He is quite happy to say what he has knowing full well that they have bypassed animal trials and brought in the human testing pigs.
Mix And Match Jabs / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8 NEW Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1 MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
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