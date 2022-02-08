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Separating The Men From The Boys - Standing Up To Tyrants Shows Who You Really Are
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41 views • February 08, 2022
Pastor Artur Pawlowski gave an impassioned speech on Friday head of the protests that are springing up all over Canada. He warned of what was ahead, but pointed to looking to the glory and liberty beyond it if the people would count the cost and hold the line and now give up the power they have in the face of the tyrants. Then, just as he warned, Canadian police began to steal the trucker's fuel and supplies and arrest some. Yet, they are still here. In the face of the tyrants is where the men are separated from the boys.
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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