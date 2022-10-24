Don't Fear Death

January 2nd, 2022
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on conquering fear and obeying the Lord no matter the cost. People allow the fear of death to rule them and cause them to live outside of the will of God. It's time to stop letting fear have control and take control of it instead.
"According to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death." Philippians 1:20
https://banned.video/watch?id=61ce30c51411b24430a1daee
